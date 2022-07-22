Justified Pauses Production After Nearby Shooting

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Filming has been paused on the Justified revival following a shooting near the Chicago set.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirms there was a car shooting near the Justified: Primeval City set on July 20. The incident took place in the Douglas Park area and no one involved in the production, including star Timothy Olyphant, who is set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the series, was injured, according to Deadline.

E! News reached out to FX for comment and didn't hear back.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 19-year-old passenger was shot in the leg during the shooting, which involved two vehicles, but is in stable condition.

This shooting comes just days after a Law & Order: Organized Crime parking attendant, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro, was shot and killed on the Brooklyn set while saving parking spots for the production. Police have since launched an investigation into the crime and no arrests have been made.