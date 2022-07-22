Watch Every Trailer as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2022

Watch : Vampire Academy Showrunners Tease Series SECRET at Comic-Con 2022

Break out the popcorn! It's time to watch some trailers.

For the first time in two years, San Diego Comic-Con is officially back in person and with it comes a slew of new trailers for the most highly anticipated films and television shows slated for the upcoming year.

And there's truly a trailer for everyone this time around. Fans of the iconic MTV hit series Teen Wolf will be able to sink their teeth into the first teaser for Paramount+'s upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie, which features the return of its iconic cast including Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Crystal Reed, Holland Roden and more.

While Dungeons & Dragons enthusiasts got their first glimpse of the upcoming film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which sees Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Sophia Lillis team up for one unforgettable quest.

Plus, Vampire Academy offered the first tour of its hallowed school grounds ahead of the release of its first season, which drops September 15 on Peacock.