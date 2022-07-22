Zac Efron Returns to High School Musical’s East High With a Shoutout We’ll Never Forget

Watch : Zac Efron Ready to Be a Dad After Playing One in Firestarter?

T as in Troy? No, T as in Time to go back to East High!

Zac Efron recently took a trip back to where it all started: East High School. In a photo shared to Instagram, the actor stopped by the well-known location, which served as the backdrop to the High School Musical franchise. In case you haven't watched the movies, Zac starred as Troy Bolton when he was just 18 years old.

In the snap, posted on July 22, the actor is seen posing in front the school, as held a fist in the air. And as if the trip down memory lane wasn't enough nostalgia for us all, Zac referenced The Breakfast Club in his caption, which read, "Don't you… Forget about me."

We'd never forget Troy a.k.a the legendary basketball meets singer prodigy, but, in case you need a refresher, Zac's character is the captain of the basketball team in the 2006 Disney Channel original movie High School Musical. The series follows Troy's journey as he falls for the new girl in school Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens). He reprised his role in High School Musical 2 and then again in the final installment released in 2008, High School Musical 3: Senior Year.