Grey's Anatomy Casts Sex Lives of College Girls Star For Season 19

Watch : Sarah Drew Talks Returning to Grey's Anatomy for 400th Episode

Grey Sloan Memorial's teaching program is back up and running.

In the season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy, the hospital was told it had to revamp its teaching program, forcing the hospital to let go of its young doctors. But don't worry—there are new residents in town.

Sex Lives of College Girls actress Midori Francis will join formerly announced stars Niko Terho and Alexis Floyd, E! News can confirm. Midori will play Mika Yasuda, a middle child with eight siblings. "She is used to being overlooked and underestimated and uses it to her advantage," the character description reads. "Mika is dealing with overwhelming student loans from med school, but she's scrappy and confident she can make it in the program and rise to the top."

It seems family problems abound among these residents. Niko's Lucas Adams is described as the "black sheep of the family," while Alexis' Simone Griffin has a "complicated family dynamic."