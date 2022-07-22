Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA Amid Paris Trip With Their Kids

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are living la vie en rose in Paris.

Less than a week after saying "I do" in Las Vegas, the Marry Me star, 52, and Justice League actor, 49, have been spotted enjoying a romantic getaway to the City of Love.

The newlyweds were photographed looking more in love than ever as they shared a sweet kiss on a park bench at the Élysée Palace on July 22, per Daily Mail.

The pair, who got engaged in April before marrying in a surprise July 16 ceremony, kept their outfits effortlessly chic, with Ben sporting a light blue button down, dark blue trousers and white sneakers. He also had his camera close at hand, seemingly ready to document their trip forever.

Meanwhile, Jen looked stunning in a white floral sundress and sandals combination, which she completed with a pair of sunglasses and a bright red purse.