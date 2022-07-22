Exclusive

See the Married to Medicine Cast "Ambush" Dr. Heavenly With a YouTube Intervention

The ladies of Married to Medicine have had enough of Dr. Heavenly Kimes' shady YouTube show. Watch the group stage a social media intervention in this tense sneak peek.

The Married to Medicine ladies are staging an ATL intervention.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the July 24 episode, the Bravolebrities are confronting co-star Heavenly Kimes over her personal YouTube show, which they think has gotten out of control to the point of annoyance.

As they gather at Contessa Metcalfe's house sans Heavenly, she announces, "Tonight is an intervention for Heavenly's channel."

Quad Webb is surprised as she tells the ladies, "Ya'll are some dirty, low-down people." When Toya Bush-Harris questions her reaction, Quad explains, "Because I feel like she's going to be able to say this is an ambush. She had no knowledge of what is going to happen."

Jackie Walters agrees and says in her confessional, "This is about to go real bad, honey. Have you ever seen a spontaneous combustion?"

However, Toya counters Quad's response with, "Her YouTube is actually an ambush to a lot of us."

When Heavenly finally arrives, she heads to the screening room and greets everyone awkwardly. As they prepare to play a video showing Heavenly a reflection of herself via her YouTube channel, Anila Sajja adds in her confessional, "This is not going to work. Nobody wants to be ambushed."

See the tense preview above.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

