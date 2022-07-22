Why the Vampire Academy Cast Thinks Fans of the Books Will Be "Happy" With the Show

Fans of the Vampire Academy books are in for a bloody good time.
The cast of the new Peacock series—which premieres September 15—exclusively told E! News at 2022 Comic-Con that the show captures the same "essence" of the source material…albeit with some new changes.
"It's a modern adaptation," actress Sisi Stringer told E! News on July 21. "We've changed a few things, and it's not gonna be exactly the same, but I think we've stayed true to the characters and the relationships, which is where the story is."
Based on the book series by Richelle Mead, Vampire Academy centers around Rose Hathaway (Stringer)—a vampire-human hybrid (aka Dhampir)—and her Royal vampire BFF Lissa Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) as they work together to stop an imposing threat to their supernatural society.
With The Vampire Diaries' co-creator Julie Plec and former star Marguerite MacIntyre (aka Sheriff Forbes) at the helm as executive producers on the show, fans of the books are in good hands, as Stringer told E! News, "I think the fans are going to be satisfied."
"So many people put so much hard work into it, and we did it out of love for the story and the characters and the fans, especially," the Mortal Kombat star continued. "I know it's important to all of us to make sure that the fans are happy, and like I said, I really think they will be."
Bringing such a beloved story to life on the small screen came with some pressure, as Vampire Academy previously received a big screen adaptation in 2014 starring Zoey Deutch.
"I think with the responsibility comes a huge motivation," said Kieron Moore, who plays Guardian trainer Dimitri Belikov. "We all feel super passionate about doing this. I think it will show through the screen, hopefully."
Nieves added, "I think there's a little bit of pressure, but it's also just an honor for us to like portray these characters that were so loved by these fans."
But those expecting the series to be just another teen vampire show can think again. André Dae Kim—who portrays vampire Christian Ozera—told E! News, "I think if you're coming into this thinking it's gonna be one type of genre, you might be a little surprised, I think pleasantly surprised."
Check out E! News' full 2022 Comic-Con interview with the cast above.
Vampire Academy premieres September 15 on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)