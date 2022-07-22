Simon Pegg Sounds Off on “Toxic” Star Wars Fans

Watch : Ewan McGregor REACTS to Obi-Wan "Hello There" Going Viral

Simon Pegg is standing up for his Star Wars co-stars.

The actor, who appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, addressed the way his colleagues have been treated by fans of the franchise in a new interview, admitting that he's found people to be resistant to progress. "The Star Wars fan base really seems to be the most kind of toxic at the moment," he said on SiriusXM's Jim and Sam Show July 20. "I'm probably being very controversial to say that."

Simon admitted that he too contributed to this problem, recalling the mean-spirited comments he made about the Jar Jar Binks character, played by Ahmed Best in the Phantom Menace prequel trilogy. However, he's since apologized for his missteps, saying, "There was a f--king actor involved. He was getting a lot of flack and…It was a human being. And because it got a lot of hate, he suffered and I feel terrible about being part of that."