These Are the Most Comfortable Bras to Wear During Summer, According to Amazon Reviewers

This summer we've been bringing you all kinds of top-rated, shopper-loved products to help you beat the heat from portable neck fans to denim shorts to under $15 tank tops. Now we've got another roundup of products that'll make the summer heat much more bearable.
When you're dealing with heat wave after heat wave, having a good bra that's made of lightweight, breathable fabric can make all the difference. Fortunately for us, Amazon has no shortage of summer-friendly bra options that are both affordable and come highly recommended by reviewers.
For instance, there's the Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra which has over 18,400 five-star reviews. It offers full coverage and was made with cooling fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you dry. One reviewer wrote, "These bras are super comfy, and the lightweight material is great for hot summer days when you wish you didn't have to wear a bra." Right now, it's on sale for less than $20.
We've rounded up some of the most comfortable affordable bras to wear during summer, according to Amazon shoppers. Check those out below.
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra have over 18,000 five-star reviews. One shopper wrote it's the best inexpensive bra for summer. "Super breathable and comfortable," they wrote. "It's really soft which was surprising. Perfect underwire. My boobs do not fall out when I bend over. Just amazing."
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic T-Shirt Bra
These classic t-shirt bras from Amazon Essentials has over 4,000 five-star reviews. Reviewers say the bra is lightweight and breathable, making them perfect for the warmer summer days. There are two colors to choose from.
Warner's Easy Does It Underarm Smoothing with Seamless Stretch
This bra has over 23,900 five-star reviews and many rave over how comfortable is is. In fact, one wrote, "This has to be the most comfortable bra I've ever owned. It is more comfortable than a support tank and way more comfy than a sports bra, which can feel like they are smothering me on a hot summer day ... This is amazing."
Hanes Women's SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra
The Hanes Women's SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra offer a seamless fit, wide straps and 4-way stretch, making the bra "extra breathable and lightweight." There are over 17,000 five-star reviews and it's on sale for $13.
Warner's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra
This super soft bra is lightly lined and was designed to be extra comfortable. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews with many raving over how much support you get for a bra so soft and comfy. One reviewer loved it so much, they called it the best bra they own. "Had two previously and they held up for years. Comfortable and cool in summer. Dries quickly. Lightweight and supportive well. Great for under t-shirts as they are slightly padded. Inexpensive and great quality."
Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra
This bra by Bali comes in a variety of colors including neutrals and brights. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say it's a great bra to wear in summer.
Hanes Women's Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra
This oh so light bra was designed to be flexible, comfortable and so sleek it's pretty much invisible under clothes. It has over 19,000 five-star reviews with many calling it the perfect lightweight bra for summer. There are several colors to choose from.
Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Full Coverage
This full coverage bra features ultra-thin foam cups that stretch for fit and flexibility. There are over 25,000 five-star reviews, and shoppers call this bra a "life saver" for summer heat. One wrote, "Most comfortable bra that actually has pretty good lift being wireless. I'm recommending this bra to all my large busted friends who are always needing to wear underwire bras for any lift. Try it, you'll love it. I live in Florida and it's especially great for summer (sweat under boobs). Love."
PRETTYWELL Comfortable Bras
This bra was designed to breathable and "light as clouds," you should feel like you're wearing nothing at all. It's so soft, you can comfortably sleep wearing it. Amazon reviewers who have this bra are obsessed. One wrote, "I've never written a review before, but this bra is so comfortable I had to share that I love it. I am highly sensitive to anything tight, scratchy, with tags, seams, etc. This has none of those things. Unbelievably soft and stretchy material, supportive, and flattering. It is also so breathable, and in the summer that is a must. Bought 2 more the day my first 2 arrived."
Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra
Keep it cool all summer long with the Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free with Lift Bra. It was nearly 2,000 five-star reviews. One shopper loved it so much, they replaced all of their pricier ones for these. They wrote, "I love this bra! Worn it for over a year now, and it has permanently replaced all my VS Very Sexy bras. I like that it doesn't gap when I reach forward. Finally! And it is super comfortable. I've slept in it many times with no issues. Best bra ever!"
