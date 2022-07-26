Charli D'Amelio Reveals 11 Products You’ll Find in Her Ulta Beauty Shopping Cart

We interviewed Charli D'Amelio because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Charli is creator of Born Dreamer sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Charli D'Amelio's dream has come true!

At 18 years old, the content creator has been able to launch her own fragrance titled Born Dreamer. And if that wasn't sweet enough, the perfume is sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

"I've been shopping at Ulta Beauty my whole life," Charli told E! News. "I love how Ulta Beauty is so accessible to everyone and that's really what Born Dreamer is about because I want everyone to experience and enjoy it as much as I do!"

So what is Charli shopping for when she visits one of the stores or shops online? We're so glad you asked! As part of Shop Girl Summer, E! News got a look inside her shopping bag. Get ready to add some items to your cart below.