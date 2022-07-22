Taylor Swift Joins HAIM For a Surprise Performance and It’s the Love Story We Always Needed

Watch : Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance at HAIM Concert

Fans can't calm down after this surprise.

Taylor Swift made fans' wildest dreams come true when she made a surprise appearance during HAIM's sold-out July 21 show in London—and lucky for viewers, plenty of footage has surfaced on the Internet to relive this moment forever.

As seen in a clip shared on TikTok by @vixeth, HAIM was rocking out to their hit song "Gasoline" (which features Taylor), but halfway through the track, the group stopped to welcome the "Bad Blood" singer on to the stage. Taylor and the HAIM sisters then delivered an edgy mash-up performance of "Gasoline" and Taylor's iconic solo song "Love Story." Watch more footage here and here.

While onstage, Taylor said that their idea to collaborate during the concert was all part of a master plan to get the crowd "to sing the loudest you have sung all night."

She added, "Which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly—extraordinary work."