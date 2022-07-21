Prince George Looks Just Like Dad Prince William in New Photo for His 9th Birthday

Watch : Prince George Flashes Big Smile in 9th Birthday Portrait

Prince George is growing up so fast!

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a new photo of their son on Instagram ahead of the young royal's 9th birthday—and the resemblance to his father Prince William is uncanny. In the snap, an all grown up Prince George flashes a sweet smile at the camera. His parents captioned their July 21 post, "George is turning 9!" adding a birthday cake and balloon emoji.

The adorable photograph was taken while on holiday in the U.K. earlier this month by his mother Kate. The Duchess has stepped in as the unofficial royal photographer over the last few years, with her frequently getting behind the camera to take snaps of her three kids: George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.