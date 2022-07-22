See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Romantic Trip to Paris After Las Vegas Wedding

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Love Story TIMELINE

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking their amour to Paris.

Just days after tying the knot in Las Vegas, the couple embarked on a dreamy trip to the French capital. The pair were photographed holding hands on a stroll before enjoying a romantic dinner outing on July 21, as seen in pics obtained by E! News. Jennifer wore a red dress with a V-neck while pulling up her hair in a chic bun. Her new husband was dressed up in a suit and tie for the occasion.

Jen, 52, and Ben, 49, asked for a table on the outside terrace for their dinner at Le Matignon Restaurant near the Champs-Élysées, according to People. The restaurant's menu offers truffled ravioli, confit filet of salmon with champagne sauce, sesame crusted tuna loin, veal Milanese, steak tartare and more dishes.

"They just showed up," an eyewitness told the outlet. "He looked like a typical American except he had on a jacket and tie in this heat." The duo reportedly stayed for two hours before taking a nighttime drive through the City of Light.