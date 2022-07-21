Prepare to Marvel Over Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland's NYC Outing With His Brother

Watch : Zendaya Is "Never Cooking Again" After Kitchen Injury

Zendaya and Tom Holland are proving that the couple that lunches together, stays together.

An eyewitness told E! News that the low-key couple, who met on the set of the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming, enjoyed lunch together with his younger brother Harry Holland, 23, while out and about in New York City on July 20.

In snapshots taken on the day, Zendaya can be seen looking effortlessly cool in a gray graphic t-shirt, black trousers and a pair of black Converse. She completed her look with a black tote bag, a to-go drink and what appeared to be a bag of leftovers from their meal.

Their bite out follows Zendaya's recent announcement on her Instagram Story that she was officially "never cooking again" after accidentally slicing her index finger open while making a meal.

Sharing a snapshot of her bandaged, bloody finger on July 13, Zendaya explained, "See now…this is why I don't cook."