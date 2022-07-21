Vanessa Lachey Reveals the Surprising Yet Special Way She and Nick Celebrated Their Anniversary

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Talks Importance of "Me" Time in a Relationship

Mixing business with pleasure has never sounded more romantic.

While Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's three kids may be enjoying summer vacation, mom and dad are just a tad busy. For starters, Nick is busy performing with 98 Degrees while Vanessa is filming NCIS Hawaii.

But as the family enjoys more time in the Aloha State, both Nick and Vanessa were able to briefly escape to Los Angeles this week to belatedly celebrate their 11-year wedding anniversary away from the kids.

"We're gonna have dinner when I'm home from the set and then during the day, he's going to go hang with his buddies and just have some time," Vanessa exclusively shared with E! News. "Just as important as it is for us to celebrate together, it's also important to fill your own cup and take time for yourself."

"Whether he goes to watch a game with the guys or goes to golf, I want him to do that during the day," she added. "And then I get to see him all happy and filled and satisfied at night."