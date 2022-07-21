Beyoncé's Renaissance Collabs Are Guaranteed to Have You Buzzing

Watch : Beyonce Drops Tracklist for New Album Renaissance

Nothing can break our souls after seeing Beyoncé's upcoming Renaissance collabs.

Queen B is a star of the highest caliber, but she still recruited a whole lot of A-list pals for her new record, which is sure to be the ultimate summer album. With just a week to go before Renaissance releases on July 29, the album's tracklist and songwriting credits are out on Apple Music, and the 16 new hits feature a star-studded lineup.

For her seventh solo album, Beyoncé tapped in household names like her husband Jay-Z, Drake, and Pharrell and longtime collaborators like The-Dream, who previously worked with her on the songs "Single Ladies" and "Who Run the World (Girls)."