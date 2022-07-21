Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Elvis fans are all shook up after the tragic death of one of the film's stars.

Actress and musician Shonka Dukureh, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann's new film Elvis, was found dead in her Nashville apartment on July 21, according to a tweet from Nashville police.

The 44-year-old was discovered in the bedroom of her home, which she shared with her two young children, per police. Authorities said no foul play is suspected in her death.

A spokesperson for the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to E! News that her body is in their custody for an autopsy, which will be released at a later date. No cause of death has been revealed.

Following her passing, fans took to her Instagram page with messages to "Rest In Paradise."

Dukureh's only film credit is Elvis, per IMDb. The Fisk University graduate also made an appearance in the music video for Doja Cat's song "Vegas" from the movie's soundtrack.