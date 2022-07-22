The Vampire Academy Cast Teases "A Lot" of Steamy Scenes

Love at first bite.
Peacock's Vampire Academy took over San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, with both the cast and showrunners teasing what's to come on the highly-anticipated series, adapted from Richelle Mead's novel collection of the same name.
There's no telling how closely Vampire Academy will follow its predicating books, but as Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore and André Dae Kim exclusively told E! News at SDCC, one thing's for sure: the show is just as sultry as its source material.
"There's a lot of steamy scenes," Daniela said, prompting Sisi to preview one that's especially provocative. "There is one that's none of us, but in the first episode, and that's probably as steamy as it comes," Sisi teased. "And it's in, like, the first 10 minutes, so you're really—the audience is getting what they want and they're getting it quickly."
These are vampires we're talking about, though—meaning the actors required very specific training when it came to how to properly bite a neck.
Daniela recalled working to perfect her bite with showrunner Julie Plec (who, as the co-creator of The Vampire Diaries, naturally has a lot of experience in this sort of thing). "There was a whole way to make it look good with the camera angles and everything," Daniela told E! News. "And they are sharp, so you have to do it in a way that looks sexy—because we are sexy vampires—but also not gonna hurt your feeder."
Practice doesn't always make perfect, though. "There were so many teeth that came into it and they kept editing the teeth sharpness—I guess to make it look like real vampires—and they were like, 'Don't worry about it, just bite!'" Daniela said, recounting an instance where she may or may not have bit a little bit too hard. "I was like, 'Are you sure?'"
"Then when we got the new ones, I guess I was still doing the same thing," Daniela continued, looking back on one biting scene in particular. "After a while—she was so sweet—she was like, 'By the way, um, just a little less pressure.' I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry!'"
Thankfully, Daniela "did not pierce any holes."
"She just got a little bit excited," Sisi added with a laugh. "It's not that bad, truly!"
Hear more from the Vampire Academy cast in the above E! News interview.
Vampire Academy premieres September 15 on Peacock.
