The Vampire Academy Cast Teases "A Lot" of Steamy Scenes

Watch : Vampire Academy Cast Talk Bringing Sexy Scenes to Life

Love at first bite.

Peacock's Vampire Academy took over San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, with both the cast and showrunners teasing what's to come on the highly-anticipated series, adapted from Richelle Mead's novel collection of the same name.

There's no telling how closely Vampire Academy will follow its predicating books, but as Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore and André Dae Kim exclusively told E! News at SDCC, one thing's for sure: the show is just as sultry as its source material.

"There's a lot of steamy scenes," Daniela said, prompting Sisi to preview one that's especially provocative. "There is one that's none of us, but in the first episode, and that's probably as steamy as it comes," Sisi teased. "And it's in, like, the first 10 minutes, so you're really—the audience is getting what they want and they're getting it quickly."

These are vampires we're talking about, though—meaning the actors required very specific training when it came to how to properly bite a neck.