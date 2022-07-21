Found! The Perfect $20 Avocado-Green Corset Dress, Plus 13 Other Styles You'll Love

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Corset dresses are trending, and if you're wondering where the celebrities and cool girls on your Instagram feed are finding these figure-flattering styles, you've come to the right place.

We scoured the internet so you don't have to and found the cutest corset dresses that will hug and flatter your body in all the right places. Is there anything better than a dress that you feel confident in because it fits you like a glove? We don't think there is. Whether you have a wedding to attend, a birthday bash to throw, or you're just looking for a gorgeous floral to add to your summer dress collection, we have you covered.

We even found the perfect $20 corset midi dress in the trending avocado-green color. Scroll below for 14 corset dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and more that we love and think you will, too!