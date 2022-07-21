Found! The Perfect $20 Avocado-Green Corset Dress, Plus 13 Other Styles You'll Love

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Corset dresses are trending, and if you're wondering where the celebrities and cool girls on your Instagram feed are finding these figure-flattering styles, you've come to the right place.
We scoured the internet so you don't have to and found the cutest corset dresses that will hug and flatter your body in all the right places. Is there anything better than a dress that you feel confident in because it fits you like a glove? We don't think there is. Whether you have a wedding to attend, a birthday bash to throw, or you're just looking for a gorgeous floral to add to your summer dress collection, we have you covered.
We even found the perfect $20 corset midi dress in the trending avocado-green color. Scroll below for 14 corset dresses from Amazon, Nordstrom, Revolve, and more that we love and think you will, too!
ZAFUL Women's Draped Satin Asymmetrical Cinched Split Slip Mini Cami Dress
This dress comes in 26 colors, but our favorite is the trending avocado green. For just $20, this Amazon find is a must.
Women's Satin Cowl Neck Spaghetti Strap Corset Dress Push Up Fishboed Prom Silk Midi Party Bustier Dress
Here's another sophisticated avocado green corset dress that also comes in six other gorgeous colors.
Superdown Tianna Corset Dress
We love the brand Superdown at Revolve because it has trendy pieces at great prices. This silk corset dress is the perfect black dress to add to your closet now.
Bardot Riviera Crossover Halter Neck Cutout Corset Dress
This adorable corset halter dress is perfect for any weddings you're attending in the near future. It's on sale for a limited time, so act quickly to take advantage of this deal.
Olive Satin Strappy Corset Detail Ruched Skirt Bodycon Dress
This sultry satin dress comes in five colors, and it's 41% off now.
Womens Off Shoulder Sexy Split Corset Satin Dress Strapless Solid Color Bodycon Dress Party Night Club Tube Dress
You'll look pretty in pink with this super flattering corset dress.
Aurora Corset Mini Dress
It's giving chic Disney Princess. This dress would be perfect for your birthday or engagement party when you want all eyes to be on you.
Shape Chocolate Brown Mesh Corset Detail Ruched Bodycon Dress
This dress was designed to enhance your curves for the most flattering fit. It comes in eight gorgeous colors, and it's 50% off now.
KUTUMAI Women's Elegant One Shoulder Cutout Bodycon Corset Dress Ruched Mesh Party Club Midi Dresses
Make a statement in this unique red corset dress with an asymmetrical neckline. If red isn't your vibe, this dress also comes in white and a baby blue color.
Superdown Sonya Bustier Mesh Dress
To be the perfect LBD, you need something that is super figure-flattering. We think you'll look great and feel so confident in this black corset dress that also comes in white and pink.
Bardot Jamila Gathered Corset Dress
Here's the perfect sophisticated dress for your nicer events. It also comes in a gorgeous aqua color that's on sale for just $54 now, but stock is limited, so act quickly!
Cream Satin Corset Detail Ruched Frill Hem Bodycon Dress
This flower-print corset dress is giving us all the summery vibes, and it's 41% off now.
Malory Strapless Satin Cocktail Dress
All eyes will be on you in this red hot corset dress on sale for just $31.