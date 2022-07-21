Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About "Patterns" Amid Greece Vacation

Watch : Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News

Tristan Thompson is sending a message from the Mediterranean.

The Chicago Bulls player took to Instagram on July 21 with a snap of himself in an all-white ensemble. In the pic, Tristan posed on a patterned chair while sitting in front of eye-catching curtains. He paired the photo with a caption that read, "Patterns and details is everything."

Tristan's cryptic post comes just two days after the 31-year-old was spotted out and about in Mykonos, Greece with a group that included two mystery women, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. During the July 19 outing, Tristan sported a matching bright orange set while walking around and dining with them.



And it seems Tristan's overseas vacation isn't over yet. He also took to his Instagram Stories on July 21 with a selfie from on a boat. In the seaside pic, Tristan posed by the water with other yachts in the distance.