Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About "Patterns" Amid Greece Vacation

After Tristan Thompson was spotted with two mystery women in Greece, the NBA star took to Instagram with a thumb-stopping message. Learn about his post on the importance of "patterns and details."

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 21, 2022 8:25 PMTags
CelebritiesTristan Thompson
Watch: Tristan Thompson Gets Close to New Woman Amid Khloe Baby News

Tristan Thompson is sending a message from the Mediterranean.

The Chicago Bulls player took to Instagram on July 21 with a snap of himself in an all-white ensemble. In the pic, Tristan posed on a patterned chair while sitting in front of eye-catching curtains. He paired the photo with a caption that read, "Patterns and details is everything."

Tristan's cryptic post comes just two days after the 31-year-old was spotted out and about in Mykonos, Greece with a group that included two mystery women, as seen in photos obtained by E! News. During the July 19 outing, Tristan sported a matching bright orange set while walking around and dining with them.
 
And it seems Tristan's overseas vacation isn't over yet. He also took to his Instagram Stories on July 21 with a selfie from on a boat. In the seaside pic, Tristan posed by the water with other yachts in the distance.

photos
All About Tristan Thompson's Children

Prior to his Grecian getaway, multiple sources confirmed on July 13 that Tristan and his ex Khloe Kardashian are expanding their family. The duo—who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson together—are expecting their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. However, an insider told E! News at the time that "the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Trending Stories

1

Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

2
Exclusive

Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

3

Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

The insider added that Khloe and Tristan are not back together and that they "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Elvis Actress Shonka Dukureh Found Dead at 44

2
Exclusive

Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

3

Kendall Jenner Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Trespasser

4

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Mason's Alleged Social Media Accounts

5

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up