Twilight's Ashley Greene Showcases Baby Bump in Steamy Shower Photo

Ashley Greene's new maternity photo just brought a whole new meaning to "baby shower."

The Twilight actress, who announced she was expecting her first child with husband Paul Khoury in March, shared an update on her pregnancy journey with a sexy nude shower photo on Instagram.

Ashley showed off her growing baby bump with her hands covering her chest, as she posed behind a steamy glass door.

"Baby Khoury coming soon...," the mom-to-be captioned her July 20 post.

Following her picture, the 35-year-old received so much love in the comments section from her fans and followers.

"Wooooow so beautiful," influencer Olivia Pierson responded, while Kicking It star Oana Gregory wrote in part, "Loveee this."

One fan shared a sweet message about how she could relate to Ashley, replying, "I love this! Our bodies are so beautiful, especially when we are nurturing another life in there. I took a similar photo when I was pregnant and I just felt so proud of my body and empowered. You go girl!"