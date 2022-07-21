Jessica Alba Reveals Why She Now Goes to Therapy With Both of Her Daughters

Watch : Why Jessica Alba Goes to Therapy With Her Daughter Honor

Jessica Alba is giving her family a safe space to express their feelings.

After previously opening up about going to therapy with her and her husband Cash Warren's oldest daughter Honor, 14, the Honest Company founder shared that she now takes their youngest daughter, Haven, 10, along to sessions too.

"I went with both of them," she explained during a conversation with Glamour Magazine published July 21. "And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls. That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, ‘I don't want to talk any more.' And I'm like, ‘We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out.'"

Jessica—who also shares son Hayes, 4, with Cash—said that allowing the children to speak to someone who has studied human behavior and has no relation to them, gave the girls a chance to have a safe space "to really candidly tell you what's not working about your parenting."