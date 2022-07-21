Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Weigh in on Alfonso Ribeiro Hosting DWTS

Watch : DWTS Pros Val & Jenna Show Off Baby Bump at 2022 ESPYS

Jenna Johnson and Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy are giving Dancing With the Stars' newest cast addition a 10.

The couple weighed in on Alfonso Ribeiro's return to the competition series, this time as Tyra Banks' season 31 co-host, exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop.

"I think Alfonso's the perfect host, the perfect candidate," Val told Daily Pop at the 2022 ESPYS on July 20. "He won the show, so he's got a lot of experience." Alfonso took home the season 19 Mirror Ball trophy with partner Witney Carson in 2014.

"We're all friends," Val continued. "He's got rapport with the cast, and this show is all about family and fun entertainment. I think it belongs on Disney+, so I'm excited for what's in store."

After 30 seasons on ABC, the ballroom dance competition series is making the move to Disney+ for its upcoming season, something Jenna said will be "a nice refresh for the show," adding, "I cannot wait."