Cardi B’s Reebok Collection Is a Reminder To Be True to Yourself

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cardi B's individuality is always at the forefront in her fashion and her music, which was emphasized when she dropped the Let Me Be…Enchanted Collection with Reebok in June 2022. If you wanted more of those high-energy, over-the-top styles, that was only the first part of the collection. Today, the rapper launched the second half.
"Everyone knows that I am always going to be 100% Cardi. That's why I wanted to create a more customizable apparel line with Reebok so everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality," Cardi B said in a press release.
The collection is designed with all bodies in mind, with inclusive sizing ranging from 2XS to 4X. There are also some options for kids and babies. Channel Cardi's bright, energetic state of euphoria with these Reebok styles.
Cardi B's Reebok Drop
Reebok Cardi B Knit Hoodie & Cardi B Knit Pants
This hoodie is just as bold as Cardi B's personality. It's oversized with voluminous sleeves and it's cropped. Its fabric was sourced through sustainable cotton farming and are made with at least 50% Better Cotton. This sweatshirt is also available in teal and black, with plus size options as well.
Bring a little bit of drama to your sweatpants collection. They're high-waisted and perfect for many occasions. They cinch at the ankles and they have oversized pockets on each leg. These pants come in teal and black, with plus sizes too.
Reebok Cardi B Knit Hoodie & Cardi B Knit Pants- Plus Size
And, of course, Cardi included some plus options. This cropped sweatshirt is available in sizes ranging from 1X to 4X and the pants have the same sizing. Both are available in pink and teal too.
Cardi B Classic Leather V2 Shoes
These are bold, exaggerated sneakers with an amped up lug sole. Choose from five fashionable colorways—Quartz Glow, Whisper Blue, Pink Fusion, Core Black, and Chalk. These also come in grade school and preschool sizes.
Reebok Cardi B Leotard
Rock this ice blue two-piece leotard with the blue sneakers from the "I am.... Enchanted" collection. This look is bold, daring, and made with women's bodies in mind. You can wear wear the leotard and the bralette together or mix and match them with other pieces to layer your own unique ensemble.
This leotard also comes in pink and teal.
Reebok Cardi B Bralette
This Reebok x Cardi B bralette gives off true Cardi attitude with some corset-inspired design elements. It has built-in support and shaping that expresses Cardi B's body-positive philosophy. This bralette also comes in pink and blue.
Reebok Cardi B Corduroy Cover-Up, Crop Top, and High-Rise Tights
This corduroy cover-up is the ultimate option. Wear this is a light jacket in spring and summer or a top in the colder months. Button it up or leave it open over your favorite bralette. There are a ton of styling options with this one. It comes in teal and it's available in plus sizes as well.
The crop top has cut-outs and some built-in underwear to give you some flattering support. You can also get this in blue. It comes in plus sizes too.
Complete the look with some bold high-rise leggings, which come in pink, blue, and black. There are plus size options as well.
Reebok Cardi B Fur Ombre Jacket (Unisex)
You'll stand out in every crowd when you rock this ombre zip-up. This fun faux fur coat perfectly coordinates with the pink and purple shoes.
Reebok Cardi B Freestyle Hi Women's Shoes
These sleek monochromatic shoes are incredibly chic, but they also evoke Cardi B's unapologetic attitude with the golden tongue artwork at the front (click through the images to see this fun detail, you'll love it, for sure). Choose between blue, lilac, and grey.
While you're shopping at Reebok, check out these celebrity-worn styles.