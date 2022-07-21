Grey's Anatomy Season 19 New Hire Is Jake Borelli's Former Co-Star

Niko Terho is set to star in Grey's Anatomy season 19 as a charming surgical resident, alongside Alexis Floyd's Simone Griffin.

Paging Dr. Adams!

Grey's Anatomy season 19 will see the debut of Niko Terho, E! News can confirm. The 26-year-old actor is set to play Lucas Adams, a first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial who's described by ABC as "the charming black sheep of his family." 

"Likable to a fault, he has a great mind, but doesn't have the grades to match," the description continues. "He's determined to prove himself as a surgeon, just like many in his family that have come before him, but he will have to stop relying on his people skills and put in the work."

Niko previously starred in the 2020 Freeform original movie The Thing About Harry alongside Grey's actor Jake Borelli, whose character Dr. Levi Schmitt and the rest of the residents were let go when the hospital's teaching program was shuttered in the season 18 finale. So, does this mean Schmitt is returning too?

So far, it looks like the teaching program is coming back after it lost its accreditation, but there's no word yet on Schmitt, so stay tuned.

Earlier this week, Shondaland announced Inventing Anna alum Alexis Floyd will star in Grey's this fall. She's been cast in the role of Simone Griffin, yet another surgical resident. "A funny, whip smart, high achiever with a complicated family dynamic," ABC described the character. "She grew up in Seattle, but never wanted to work at Grey Sloan because of a painful personal history with the hospital."

Sounds like Krista Vernoff has some dramatic episodes in store for Grey's fans!

