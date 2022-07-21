Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer

Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory.
Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big sister is under fire over an alleged meltdown during a cast trip to Aspen.
The preview begins with Kathy addressing the rumors during an E! Instagram Live, saying, "I just read that I was screaming and throwing things. That is not me."
Cut to her co-stars recounting the incident in their own words. Erika Jayne claims "I saw her just so angry" before Lisa Rinna adds, "I had locked myself in the bedroom."
We even see a tiny snippet of Kathy yelling "I am leaving. I am f--king pissed off" during the trip.
"Kathy was f--king raging," Diana Jenkins claims. "I don't even know who that person was."
Lisa sums up the drama with, "It's too much to pretend like everything is hunky f--king dory."
Later, Lisa confronts Kathy with, "I just wanna know where that hatred comes from." Kathy responds, "You can be very unkind too."
And after Erika declares, "If I can be torn apart—earrings, widows—Kathy has to own her s--t too," Kyle laments, "Someone wants my sister to look bad."
But Kathy isn't the only source of drama. The season 12 feuding between Erika and Garcelle Beauvais appears to only intensify as Garcelle tells friend-of Sheree Zampino in the preview, "She could be on fire and I've got no water to throw on her."
Sheree hilariously replies, "You gotta at least spit on her."
Sutton Stracke also accuses Lisa of talking "out of both sides of your mouth" prompting Lisa to yell in reply, "F--k you! Get out of my house."
Check out the mid-season trailer to see everything that's still to come.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 a.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)