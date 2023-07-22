How Selena Gomez Became the Mental Health Champion We All Needed

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Self-Love Message on International Women's Day

Selena Gomez is only 31, but she's been an important voice in the expanding arena of mental health awareness for years.

And suffice it to say, the star of My Mind & Me is one of the reasons why the public discourse about getting help, accepting yourself and taking time to heal is more robust than ever.

In fact, last year, Gomez was at the White House meeting with ambassadors and activists, bringing the signature candor about her own experiences—including being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her 20s—that has helped take this historically stigmatized topic into the light and, perhaps most importantly, remind those who are struggling that they are not alone.

"I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it," the Only Murders in the Building actress said at Mental Health Youth Action Forum in May 2022. "Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help."