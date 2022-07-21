Nicky Hilton Shares First Photos of Newborn Baby Boy

Meet Nicky Hilton Rothschild's little prince.
On July 21, the socialite—and sister of Paris Hilton—posted on her Instagram the first photos of her third child with husband James Rothschild. Nicky, 38, appears in selfies that show her lying on a hammock while holding the sleeping newborn, who is wearing white one-piece pajamas with an angel wing design.
"Baby bliss," the hotel heiress captioned one of the pics, which received a slew of affectionate comments from her mom Kathy Hilton and other celebs such as Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and model Maye Musk—Elon Musk's mother.
Nick announced the birth of her baby boy on July 5, writing on Instagram, "We are officially a party of 5! Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad and big sisters could not be more smitten."
Nicky and James, a 36-year-old British financier, are also parents to daughters Lily-Grace Victoria Rothschild, 6, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn Rothschild, 4. The couple has not revealed the name of their baby boy.
The pajamas the couple's son wears in Nicky's new photos appear to be hand-me-downs: Ahead of Mother's Day 2021, she had posted a throwback pic of herself holding one of her daughters, who is wearing an identical outfit.
Last year, Nicky opened up about motherhood and the challenges of raising two children at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, most schools in the United States temporarily went fully or partially remote.
Her daughters, she said, are "so close." She added, "I'm so happy that they had each other during this pandemic, for their sake and my sake."
"This past year I, unbeknownst to me, became a nursery school teacher, which I had not planned on," she told Interview magazine. "But this time I've spent with my family has been the silver lining of this whole pandemic for me."
