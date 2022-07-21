Emily Ratajkowski Redefines the "Revenge Dress" With Sexy Sporty Look After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski's latest style moment would make hearts break.
The supermodel, who recently called it quits with Sebastian Bear-McClard after 4 years of marriage, appeared to be in good spirits in a new TikTok video that showcased her sexy sporty look. In the short video clip, Emily wore a Y2K-inspired outfit that totally redefined the "revenge dress" after a breakup.
For her "8 am fit check," as she cheekily captioned her video, Emily wore an asymmetrical crop top by Edikted that appeared to hold everything together with drawstrings and black low-rise yoga pants. Lime green sneakers, a black purse and aviator sunglasses were the perfect finishing touches.
The My Body author struck a few poses with Mel Ottenberg (Interview Magazine's editor-in-chief), who rocked a classic ensemble: a white muscle tee and denim jeans.
Although Emily has yet to publicly address her split with Sebastian, many fans offered their support in the comments section.
"You're amazing hope you are doing okay love," one follower replied, to which another added, "it's giving bad bitch WE LOVE YOU."
Another person wrote, "em babe you're GLOWING."
Multiple outlets reported on July 18 that Emily and Sebastian decided to go separate ways. The news came a little over a year after they welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.
A source, who recently worked with the supermodel, exclusively told E! News that protecting her baby boy is her priority.
"Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," the insider shared. "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."
Emily is known for keeping details of her personal life out of the public eye. In fact, she didn't share the news about her February 2018 wedding until after they became husband and wife.
"Sooo I have a surprise," she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I got married today."
It's unclear what led to the couple's breakup. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment but hasn't heard back.