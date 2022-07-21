Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Is Available in Stores for the First Time

A devil in a new dress, courtesy of Kanye West's clothing line with Gap.
For the first time ever, the rapper's Yeezy collaboration with the fashion giant will be available for purchase IRL. There's just one teeny-tiny catch: Gap's flagship store in New York's Times Square is the only location offering a selection of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.
In fact, the space was redesigned by the musician, making it the ultimate experience for fans.
According to a press release, the store "has been reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's vision of utilitarian design."
But don't grab the tissues just yet if you aren't in the Big Apple. The brand announced its collab with Ye will soon expand into other stores and hit shelves across the U.S. The line, which features hoodies, shirts and other utilitarian pieces, is also available online.
Kanye previously gushed over his partnership with Gap and what he hoped to bring to the market.
He told Vogue in January that "It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna [Gvasalia], the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product available to everyone at all times."
As if that wasn't exciting enough, the fashion retailer announced its new digital game concept imagined by Yeezy Gap and Balenciaga.
The digital game, according to a press release, "allows the user to become the avatar," which first debuted earlier this year.
This isn't the only fashion expansion the Donda rapper plans to have. Earlier this week, E! News obtained documents that revealed Kanye and his legal team filed to have "YZYSPLY" in retail stores, online ordering services and online retail store services.
So, what exactly does that mean? It appears the Grammy winner start selling his Yeezy Supply merch in brick-and-mortar stores, in addition to his website. While it's unknown what pieces Kanye will produce, he filed trademarks for G-strings, shirts, hats, visors, tennis wear and more.
Considering he's revolutionized both streetwear and footwear, it's only a matter of time before he displays his new creations.