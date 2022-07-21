These Large Faux Leather Tote Bags With 31,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews Are on Sale For $9

Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think of these affordable tote bags? Check out the following reviews.

"I purchased this bag in grey to use for recent travel. It is so much nicer than I anticipated and I love it! Seems very durable and well made. I love that it has a pocket on the inside, where I ended up storing my cell phone and small odds and ends like a pack of gum and ear buds. The added bonus is, it's not only beautiful and fashionable, but also lightweight and easy to carry."

"Ladies, if you're looking for a bag that you can stuff your life away for a cheap price, you can't beat this. Super cute!"

"Ordered this because I needed a bag nice enough for a wedding but big enough to carry a ton of crap to keep my son entertained, and I didn't want to spend a lot because I likely wont use it much. This was a steal and for the price, it's quite nice. It doesn't look or feel nearly as cheap as it is. It's definitely big enough to haul a lot of stuff; I filled it with snacks, activity packs, coloring books, a water bottle, and still had room for my stuff including a large wallet."

"Best bag ever! Bought on a whim. I get so many compliments, I bought other styles and colors. It's very comfortable on your shoulder, doesn't slip off, is well made and the best price. Just purchased two more colors for fall. I have Coach and Michael Kors bags, and I use this one all the time."

"I rarely give reviews but this bag Omg!! I'm a bag lover and you can compare them to a Kate Spade level bag."

"I found this from TikTok and fell in love. Reminds me of Kate Spade or Michael Kors. It's very spacious and girly. I added charms to the outside to top it off!"

"For the price, this bag is more than I expected! It's cute, stylish, feels comfortable to wear, and the scarf was an unexpected bonus that really adds a pretty pop to the solid color! I must say, I'm usually a 'brand name' kind of gal when it comes to handbags (MK is my favorite), but I will absolutely be wearing this bag! It's a perfect large, clean, and attractive 'grab and go' bag that could be used many ways! I think I'm going to order the dark pink one also. Forr that price, why not?!"

"I ordered two of these bags and I love them. They are quite simple with just a small inside pocket and snap enclosure, but large enough to fit a lot of stuff. How much do I love them? I just ordered six more, that's how much I love them! Get some because the price is too good to pass this deal up!"