RHOBH Alum Kim Richards Reveals the Real Reason She and Brandi Glanville Are No Longer Friends

Kim Richards is shedding new light on her falling out with former BFF Brandi Glanville.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed it was actually a social media spat after Kim's 2019 breast cancer scare and surgery that ended their years-long friendship.
"There were some pictures she posted of me after my surgery—it was a tough surgery for me," Kim told E! News exclusively at her sister Kathy Hilton's exclusive screening of RHOBH hosted by Menolabs on July 20. "They thought I had cancer, and I had something blocking my chest cavity. It was scary for me."
Kim said a week after her procedure she was filming the hit Bravo series at sister Kyle Richards' house with Brandi when she thought she "popped a stitch."
"I was scared and Brandi looks down and checks and I ask, 'Can you look please? I'm scared,'" Kim recalled. "And that picture was posted. I'm sure it was by accident but...I felt a little upset. I felt like just take that down."
Kim claims she asked Brandi to "please take it down" but "she never responded." Kim continued, "Then she called later and I said, 'I asked you to take that down,' and she said, 'It's nothing, it was a picture.' So she didn't find the harm in it."
And, according to Kim, they haven't talked since.
Kim also gave an update on her current standing with sister Kyle (their rocky relationship has been well chronicled on RHOBH).
"I'm okay with Kyle," Kim told E!. "I wish I could see her more. I wish we could spend a little more time together. I spend more time with Kathy than Kyle and I do miss my sister. I know she's balancing 100 things and we all are. After COVID, this has taught us those of you who love your family, you love them and you be with them."
Kim revealed she and Kyle have seen each other since their daughters' joint engagement parties five months ago.
She added, "I did say to her, 'In the new year, I'd like to make an effort on my part too.' Because I was afraid to go because after my surgery. Now I'm trying to get over it and if there's anybody I want to see first it's gonna be my sisters. I'm hoping I get to do that coming up here."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
