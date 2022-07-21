Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch : Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic.

The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.

"It's happening. It's happening now. The Kens are everywhere," Ryan shared while visiting Good Morning America on July 21. "I see all my Kens. There's Kens in this room."

What does it take to become a Ken? Well, according to Ryan, it's just an innate, magical quality—a Kenergy, if you will—that you either have or you don't. "It's hard. A lot of people don't know this, but George Lucas based The Force on Kenergy," he explained. "It's always been there."

It hasn't been easy for Ryan to tap into his own Kenergy. "I can't even get into it really. We don't have the time. It's a lot to be Ken, but we need to talk about Ken at some point," Ryan joked. "'We Don't Talk About Bruno?' No, 'We Don't Talk About Ken.'"