Alicia Silverstone Shares Why She Still Sleeps Alongside 11-Year-Old Son Bear

Alicia Silverstone appreciates the bond she has with her son Bear.

The Clueless star recently got candid about her parenting style, revealing that she still sleeps next to the 11-year-old, who she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.

"Bear and I still sleep together," she shared during a July 19 appearance on The Ellen Fisher Podcast. "And I'll be in trouble for saying that. But I don't really care."

Alicia explained that she follows a "natural" style of parenting and compared keeping Bear near her to animals keeping their young close to them.

"I'm a natural mama. And I just do what's natural. I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and scared of love," she said. "If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. So, it's not ideal for the baby to be over there."