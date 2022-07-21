Inside Southern Charm Stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's Last Weeks as a Couple

The writing may have been on the wall for Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green.
The Southern Charm couple has broken up after more than two years together, multiple outlets confirmed on July 20. Neither reality TV star have publicly commented on the split, but Shep did open up about his relationship in a recent interview with E! News.
Providing some insight into what might have went wrong, Shep explained that he and Taylor were often subject to questions about their future together. "We felt like everyone was chirping all around us—which happens—but it can really put undue stress on a relationship," Shep told E! News on June 21. "And then I didn't really help the situation a couple of times, but I just felt really stressed at certain times during the season about trying to make sure that Taylor's ok, that we're ok, and that I'm ok. It's a lot of balls to juggle in the air."
Shep was joined by co-star Craig Conover during the interview, who chimed in to add, "Filming can tear you apart. And if you survive it, which you did..." but before Craig could finish, Shep interjected, "not by much."
Some of the former couple's relationship drama is expected to play out on the eighth and current season of Southern Charm, Shep said, noting that he and Taylor "are gonna have our bad moments."
One such moment comes when Shep and Taylor find themselves "in a competitive situation," he teased. "Taylor and I were playing on the opposite teams, and she did something that got my goat, so to speak, and I wasn't all that nice about it, and I regret it."
Shep didn't provide any additional details, but at the time, the Bravo personality said he and Taylor had "never been better."
"We've got a busy summer planned, all these fun trips," Shep told E! News. "So, it's really good. I'm in a really good headspace and we'll see what happens."
He and Craig—who's dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo—even expressed interest in proposing to their girlfriends. As Craig put it, "I think we're both in happy places where we both do want to get married, which is an awesome position to be in."
Added Shep, "Yeah, it's the first time I've ever been there."
The exes first began dating in early 2020, and within a few months, they were quarantining with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, they "basically became like a married couple," Shep previously told E! News.
Taylor made her first appearance on Southern Charm during season seven before being promoted to a full-time cast member for season eight.
Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)