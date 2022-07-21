Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

Watch : Paige Lorenze REACTS to "Staged" Tyler Cameron Pic Claims

Tyler Cameron is giving an update on the status of his friendship with Matt James.

The two make up one of the most famous friendships in Bachelor Nation, but they go back even further. However, since appearing on their respective shows within the Bachelor franchise the pair are busier than ever. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler shared whether he and Matt are still as close as they once were.

"Yeah, yeah, it's just Matt is busy; I'm busy, you know," Tyler replied. "You get in a relationship, you know, it's what happens, you know? It's all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your careers and your relationships."

Tyler and Matt became friends after they both attended Wake Forest University and were at one time roommates in New York, where they cofounded the nonprofit ABC Food Tours. Tyler went on to appear on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, where he was one of her final two suitors, and his mom Andrea Hermann Cameron, who passed away in 2020, nominated Matt for The Bachelor.

During Matt's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021, he ended up giving his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. The couple broke up after photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018 resurfaced online before rekindling their romance later in the year. (Rachael apologized for the photos in a February 2021 Instagram post.)