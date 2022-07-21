Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron Reveals Where His Friendship With Matt James Stands

Tyler Cameron is giving an update on the status of his friendship with Matt James.
The two make up one of the most famous friendships in Bachelor Nation, but they go back even further. However, since appearing on their respective shows within the Bachelor franchise the pair are busier than ever. During an exclusive interview with E! News, Tyler shared whether he and Matt are still as close as they once were.
"Yeah, yeah, it's just Matt is busy; I'm busy, you know," Tyler replied. "You get in a relationship, you know, it's what happens, you know? It's all part of maturing and growing up and focusing on yourself and your careers and your relationships."
Tyler and Matt became friends after they both attended Wake Forest University and were at one time roommates in New York, where they cofounded the nonprofit ABC Food Tours. Tyler went on to appear on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019, where he was one of her final two suitors, and his mom Andrea Hermann Cameron, who passed away in 2020, nominated Matt for The Bachelor.
During Matt's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2021, he ended up giving his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. The couple broke up after photos of her attending an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018 resurfaced online before rekindling their romance later in the year. (Rachael apologized for the photos in a February 2021 Instagram post.)
In a May episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Matt revealed Tyler and Rachael have a "love-hate" relationship.
Tyler's response? "There's love?" he told E! News with a laugh. "I'm just kidding. I'm just kidding. No, Rachael's great, and she makes Matt happy and they're happy. And it's fun to see, you know, them do their thing and they always are traveling and doing stuff. [Do] we have a love-hate relationship? I think it's just we have two strong opinions and way we see things and we sometimes clash. But at the end of the day, we're all cool. You know, it is what it is."
As for Tyler's journey to find love, it's looking pretty rosy these days. He's been linked to model Paige Lorenze, and the two were recently spotted kissing in New York.
"I'm still on my journey. I'm still learning," he told E! News. "I'm dating someone, seeing someone now and, you know, it's fresh, it's new and it's a lot. Relationships are a lot of learning and a lot of understanding, and we're going through it and it's been great. It's been fun so far. We'll see where this whole thing goes."
Tyler's romance with Paige isn't the only thing new in his life. The reality star has also recently partnered with Degree's Not Done Yet Marathon Team, which gives runners who previously didn't finish their races another chance at completing the 26.2 miles at the San Francisco Marathon, and is serving as the team trainer.
"They're feeling confident about themselves, so I'm excited to see, you know, how they feel," Tyler told E! News about the runners while promoting the team. "I just kind of told them, ‘You know, don't change nothing. You know, stick to what you've been doing the whole time and nutrition, your running, all that leading up to this point. Like, you've already done all the work. Now it's time to get to the starting line. Believe in yourself, you know, don't doubt yourself because you guys got this.' And the marathon has got a lot to do with self-doubt, and that's why Degree deodorant started the Not Done Yet Team because they want to push people to get past that self-doubt and keep moving and break down those barriers."