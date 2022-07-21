RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Speaks Out on Erika Jayne's Eating Disorder Remarks

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff REACTS to Erika Jayne's Eating Disorder Comment

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were hit with a "to be continued" at the end of July 20's all-new episode, leaving many wondering how Crystal Kung Minkoff felt about the comments Erika Jayne had made after Crystal opened up about her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder.

Viewers won't have to wait until next week to find out, though. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Crystal at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive RHOBH screening, where she explained that she understands "there's sort of a wide range of responses when people are uncomfortable."

"Some can be extreme and just intentionally hurtful," Crystal added, "and some can be more awkward or more flippant. People make jokes if someone gets hurt, that kind of thing. So if I get hurt like that, I tend to kind of shield my heart."

That's essentially what she did on the latest episode of RHOBH. "As you can see," Crystal said, "I kind of step away from the situation because it's not good for my recovery."