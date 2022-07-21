President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden is self-isolating at the White House after testing positive for COVID-19.
Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared the health news on July 21, noting that the president "is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms."
"He has begun taking Paxlovid," Jean-Pierre said in a statement, adding that he will follow CDC guidelines and isolate until testing negative. Until then, Jean-Pierre said, Biden "will continue to carry out all of his duties."
"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning," Jean-Pierre's message continued, "and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."
Biden, 79, will return to in-person work once he tests negative for COVID-19. "Out of an abundance of transparency," Jean-Pierre added, "the White House will provide a daily update on the president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."
"Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday's travel," the statement concluded. "The president's last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result."
As for Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States told cameras ahead of her event in Detroit on July 21 that the president is doing "fine." It was also noted that she has tested negative and will continue with her schedule as planned today and stay masked.