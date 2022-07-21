President Joe Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

President Joe Biden is self-isolating at the White House after testing positive for COVID-19.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shared the health news on July 21, noting that the president "is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms."

"He has begun taking Paxlovid," Jean-Pierre said in a statement, adding that he will follow CDC guidelines and isolate until testing negative. Until then, Jean-Pierre said, Biden "will continue to carry out all of his duties."

"He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning," Jean-Pierre's message continued, "and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Biden, 79, will return to in-person work once he tests negative for COVID-19. "Out of an abundance of transparency," Jean-Pierre added, "the White House will provide a daily update on the president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."