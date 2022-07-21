Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Her Girls' Night Out With Sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian

Watch : Bennifer Bash, Kylie PJ Kontroversy & Bachelorette Bombshell

Girls just want to have fun.

And Kylie Jenner seemed to have a blast with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian and pals Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer on their recent ladies' night.

Taking to TikTok July 20, the beauty mogul gave fans a peek inside their fun-filled evening. The group enjoyed a meal at Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., and they definitely brought their fashion A-game.

Kylie wore a white dress with diamond stud earrings while her sisters and friends wore all-black ensembles. In fact, they documented their fabulous looks with a quick mirror selfie. In one of the videos shared to TikTok, the ladies can be seen posing together as the following viral sound played in the background: "What separates you from the competition? What makes you special?" Kylie then mouthed the words, "What competition?"

Khloe also posted a pic from the group's table, which was topped with Balenciaga bags and Coca-Colas, and Kylie shared a video of her and Yris raising their glasses. But when she couldn't find her lighting for the shot, the 24-year-old said "f--k" and captioned the clip, "gotta find the light."