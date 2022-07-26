Exclusive

Why J Balvin Wants to Smash This Old-School Dad Stereotype

After becoming a father, J Balvin told E! News that he's not dressing like a "boring" dad. As he put it, "I see [my son] really fresh and I'm like, 'OK, I gotta keep up with you.'"

By Alyssa Morin Jul 26, 2022 1:00 PMTags
FashionBabiesCelebrity FamiliesInterviewsExclusivesJ BalvinE! Insider
Watch: J Balvin - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

J Balvin is redefining the meaning of dad fashion

Whether the Latin Grammy winner is rocking an edgy black cargo skirt or a tuxedo adorned with a kaleidoscope of jewels, he's constantly pushing the boundaries. So, it's no surprise the Colores singer—who welcomed a baby boy named Rio with girlfriend Valentina Ferrer last June—isn't letting old-school stereotypes about dads impact his style.

"Being a dad is a huge role. It's a top priority," he exclusively told E! News. "But you still don't have to become or act like a dad. I don't want to start wearing boring clothes because that's how a dad is supposed to act."

As he put it, "I just want to be a cool dad. I'm still looking for what's next, for the new vibe, color, shapes."

"I just want to see my child really fresh," the Colombian artist continued. "I see him really fresh and I'm like, 'OK, I gotta keep up with you.'"

photos
J Balvin's Best Fashion Moments

J Balvin, whose real name is José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, isn't just talking the talk either.

The award-winning singer teamed up with Miller Lite to launch an electrifying BodegaWear clothing line, which features bold Varsity jackets, tees and hoodies with vibrant artwork and cool accessories—like a bucket hat that doubles as a beer holder.

Courtesy of Miller Lite

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

2

The Bachelorette Reveals a Major Shift on the July 25 Episode

3

Jared Kushner Was Diagnosed With Cancer While Working at White House

According to the "Una Nota" singer, he wanted to "bring my DNA to Miller Lite."

"I think fashion is a way to express yourself without even talking," he shared. "People will be like, 'If I was famous, I would wear this.' But it's not about being famous. Since I was a kid, I was wearing whatever I wanted."

For J Balvin, it's all about being "true to yourself" even if others don't quite understand your style. He recalled how early in his career not very many people accepted his bold looks. But despite being criticized for his attire, he continued to wear what felt authentic to him.

TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

"It took me a while in the beginning because I started going to all the Latino awards, and I was the one who was going with colored hair, sometimes wearing these things that they weren't used to [seeing] in Latino entertainment before," he explained. "Of course, I got criticized because they were like, 'This guy's crazy. Where's his mind at?' And they might be right. But my mind was always to get people to see that we're more than Latinos. The fact that we can make space in this world."

He continued, "But it didn't hurt me because I knew where I was headed, and I still know where I'm headed."

"I'm dressing the way I'm dressing because I feel that it is good," he said. "If you feel a kind of way with what I'm wearing…well, either you like or not, but there's nothing for you to feel disrespected about."

Limiting people's fashion, especially when it comes to having a machismo mindset, J Balvin noted, "That's old school. We're in the future right now."

Fans can get their hands on the BodegaWear collection here.

Plus, know that with each purchase of the line Miller Lite will donate all proceeds of its sales to Accion Opportunity Fund to help support bodegas, corner stores, and Latino-owned businesses.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

2

The Bachelorette Reveals a Major Shift on the July 25 Episode

3

Jared Kushner Was Diagnosed With Cancer While Working at White House

4

Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie

5

See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson