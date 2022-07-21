Southern Charm’s Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Break Up After 2 Years

Watch : Southern Charm's Leva Teases Hook Ups & Broken Friendships

Things have gone south for this Southern Charm romance.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have called quits on their relationship after two years together, multiple outlets confirmed on July 20. At this time, the reality TV stars have yet to publicly comment on their split.

Taylor and Shep first began dating in early 2020, and after just a few months into their budding romance, the pair quarantined with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shep shared that he and Taylor "basically became like a married couple" during that time and that he "learned a lot" about himself.

"I would have thought I would have gotten all nervous about cohabitating with somebody," he said in an exclusive interview with E! News in October 2020. "I didn't hate it: that's the good news. I kinda liked it."

In fact, Shep said that being under the same roof "strengthened" their relationship.

"We care about each other a whole hell of a lot," he noted at the time. "She just wants to have fun and all I want to do is make her laugh and have fun with her. It's not a tense relationship and that kind of means everything."