Everything the Ted Lasso Cast Said About the Third and Likely Final Season

Watch : Will Ted Lasso Come to an End After Season 3?

It's the news we don't want to Believe.

With the likely confirmation that the upcoming third season of Ted Lasso will be its last, E! News asked the cast of the Apple TV+ hit—which was just nominated for a whopping 20 Emmys for its second season—about what we can expect from the AFC Richmond gang as it prepares to say goodbye.

After Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca, hardened our fears and insisted "it is the final season," Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, said there's some resolution on the horizon.

"We have been seeing people learn their lessons in season one and their act in season two," he revealed, "and now it feels like there's a finalizing of those stages here that may well continue afterwards or not."

Phil also hinted that the third season will be a big one for some unsurprising characters, saying, "There are some really amazing performances from some people who maybe we haven't seen those performances from."