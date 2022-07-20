Wilmer Valderrama Teases His Appearance on That '70s Show Spin-Off

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Looks like Wilmer Valderrama is ready to be hanging out down the street again.

On July 20, the NCIS actor gave a small tease about his upcoming appearance on Netflix's That '70s Show spin-off, titled That '90s Show. Not only did Wilmer share a close-up shot of his script, but he wrote on Instagram, "To whom it may concern…Now if I could just remember the accent."

This update comes almost two months after it was confirmed by Netflix that Wilmer would be reprising his Fez role for That '90s Show. And he's not the only one returning to Point Place, as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace are also set to reprise their respective roles.

As for how many episodes they'll appear in? That's still to be determined.

However, That '90s Show isn't just about the OG cast, as it's introducing a new batch of teens to the Wisconsin suburb.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning to play Red and Kitty Forman in a fulltime capacity, since the series follows the daughter of Eric (Topher) and Donna (Laura) as she spends a summer with her grandparents.