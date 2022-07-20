Wilmer Valderrama Teases His Appearance on That '70s Show Spin-Off

WATCH NOW

Fez is back in action! On July 20, Wilmer Valderrama gave a glimpse of his participation on Netflix's That '90s Show.

Looks like Wilmer Valderrama is ready to be hanging out down the street again.

On July 20, the NCIS actor gave a small tease about his upcoming appearance on Netflix's That '70s Show spin-off, titled That '90s Show. Not only did Wilmer share a close-up shot of his script, but he wrote on Instagram, "To whom it may concern…Now if I could just remember the accent."

This update comes almost two months after it was confirmed by Netflix that Wilmer would be reprising his Fez role for That '90s Show. And he's not the only one returning to Point Place, as Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace are also set to reprise their respective roles.

As for how many episodes they'll appear in? That's still to be determined.

However, That '90s Show isn't just about the OG cast, as it's introducing a new batch of teens to the Wisconsin suburb. 

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning to play Red and Kitty Forman in a fulltime capacity, since the series follows the daughter of Eric (Topher) and Donna (Laura) as she spends a summer with her grandparents.

The new generation of Point Place kids includes Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki and Mace Coronel as Jay.

For everything you need to know about the stars of That '90s Show, keep reading:

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Park Place wouldn't feel right without our favorite Wisconsin dad. Kurtwood Smith is returning as Red Forman for the new series.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty

What would we do without Kitty? Debra Jo Rupp returns as Kitty Forman, the mother—and now grandmother—that we all know and love.

Courtesy of Netflix
Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) is heading to Wisconsin to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty.

She is smart like her mom, snarky like her dad and is craving adventure but she doesn't know where to start. That is, until she meets her best friend next door to her grandparents' house in Point Place.

Courtesy of Netflix
Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

That '90s Show introduces Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Ozzie, played by Reyn Doi, is insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Courtesy of Netflix
Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate.

Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan) is Gwen's polar opposite older brother. 

He takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there's always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend Nikki and Garth Brooks.

Courtesy of Netflix
Sam Morelos as Nikki

Nikki (Sam Moreolos) is Nate's girlfriend. She is focused, smart and driven, but also has a rebellious streak.

Courtesy of Netflix
Mace Coronel as Jay

Jay (Mace Coronel) is Nate's best friend. He tries to be charming and flirty but it doesn't always come out right. When he's not working at the local video store, he's armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

