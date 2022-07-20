Manga Lashes Are the Latest Beauty Trend to Take Over TikTok

Watch : Selena Gomez Shares Her Morning Beauty Routine on TikTok

Another day, another viral TikTok beauty trend!

Luckily, the latest makeup style taking over the social media platform doesn't require applying random white dots under your eyes to hypnotize men or adding a glowy sunburn effect on your cheeks. Instead, TikTok's buzzy new trend is an elevated version of wearing false lashes.

Cue: Manga Lashes.

As its name suggests, the trend is inspired by Manga—a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels—that mimics the anime characters' dramatic eye looks. In order to achieve this effect, many TikTokers will either cut lash strips into small chunks or use individual lashes, and separate the hairs into clumps with undetectable glue. The result draws attention to the eyes with its pointy and doll-like finish.

Sacheu beauty founder, Sarah Cheung, shared a step-by-step guide on how to achieve the now-viral look.

"I usually find that it's best to apply five to seven of these little individual lashes," she explained in a TikTok video, after cutting up the strip lashes herself. "There's definitely a little bit of a learning curve. I have to apply and adjust."