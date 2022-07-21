RHOBH: Crystal Kung Minkoff Opens Up on Her Eating Disorder & Erika Jayne's Reaction Causes a Stir

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals IF She'd Return for More RHOBH

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a profound one—at least for Crystal Kung Minkoff.

She spoke in-depth about her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder—which she first told her co-stars about last season—opening up about how triggering the holidays can be. Crystal was prompted by Kyle Richards, who commended the Instagram post Crystal had shared at the time.

"The other day I was gonna post this picture of the family and I remember feeling like my stomach and my body—I just felt like crap," Crystal explained during the July 20 episode. "And I decided to just be super real and post how I was actually feeling."

The result was an honest depiction of Crystal's continuing recovery, which she discussed further with both Kyle and Diana Jenkins. "My eating disorder started when I was 11," Crystal said. "I remember every school picture I was in the back middle, always. It's one thing being the tallest kid in class, but also looking different as a minority just makes it even that much more apparent."