Dream Home Makeover's Shea and Syd McGee Give Update on Baby Daughter Margot

Shea and Syd McGee are used to helping homeowners achieve their dreams—but their own lives are also pretty blissful at the moment.
The hosts of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover, which returns for season three on July 27, welcomed daughter Margot in July 2021, and her parents revealed that the one-year-old is being very strategic about when she takes her first steps.
"She's crawling and doing the thing where they stand and let go for a second," mom Shea exclusively told E! News, "but not ready to take those steps."
As dad Syd explained, "She's thinking about walking, but she's so fast crawling that she's like, ‘I'm just gonna crawl.'"
We respect an efficient toddler!
In addition to Margot, the couple share daughters Wren, 9, and Ivy, 6, but forget what you might think about a little sibling rivalry.
"It's actually incredible," Syd said. "They love her to death."
Talk about a parents' dream.
"They love her so much," Shea agreed. "Everyone is just fighting to be the babysitter, which is a good problem to have."
Sounds like the McGees might be able to cut down on child care costs in the future!
"I think the gap helped big time," Syd said. "Because it's nine, six and then one. That has been awesome."
There's no slowing down for the McGees, who are back for more interior design magic on season three of their Netflix hit.
"From a jaw dropping multimillion dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City," the streamer said, "each episode features Shea delivering obsession worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients."
The third season of Dream Home Makeover premieres July 27 on Netflix.