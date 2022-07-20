Dream Home Makeover's Shea and Syd McGee Give Update on Baby Daughter Margot

Watch : Shea and Syd McGee Talk Baby Girl Turning 1

Shea and Syd McGee are used to helping homeowners achieve their dreams—but their own lives are also pretty blissful at the moment.

The hosts of Netflix's Dream Home Makeover, which returns for season three on July 27, welcomed daughter Margot in July 2021, and her parents revealed that the one-year-old is being very strategic about when she takes her first steps.

"She's crawling and doing the thing where they stand and let go for a second," mom Shea exclusively told E! News, "but not ready to take those steps."

As dad Syd explained, "She's thinking about walking, but she's so fast crawling that she's like, ‘I'm just gonna crawl.'"

We respect an efficient toddler!

In addition to Margot, the couple share daughters Wren, 9, and Ivy, 6, but forget what you might think about a little sibling rivalry.

"It's actually incredible," Syd said. "They love her to death."

Talk about a parents' dream.