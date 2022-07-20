Why Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Wedding Will Be "Different" From Her First

Scheana Shay is ready for her second chance at happily ever after.
Just a month away from her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Brock Davies, the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told E! News why walking down the aisle will feel "different" this time around. She and her ex-husband Michael Shay finalized their divorce in 2017 after tying the knot in 2014.
"I felt like I had my dream wedding the first time, so I have different dreams now," she said at the opening party for Schwartz & Sandy's hosted by DailyMail.com and TMX on July 19. "But it's everything that we want with each other."
Dating since 2019, the VPR couple got engaged in July 2021 just a few months after welcoming their daughter—almost 15-month-old Summer Moon Honey Davies—in April.
Though they initially planned to get married in Bali this fall, Shay revealed that planning for their Mexico wedding has been going "pretty good" thanks to her "amazing" planner.
"She has crushed everything and made it so easy for me," the 37-year-old shared. "I'm just like, 'Here's my Amex,' and I just approve stuff. She's really just made this an easy, fun wedding for me."
And while things leading up to their big day have been smooth sailing, Davies revealed he has a plan in case things go south during the "objections" portion of the ceremony. "If somebody stands up when the priest starts and somebody stands up," he joked, "I'm throwing a chair."
"There's not gonna be a chair to throw," Shay responded. "And it's not a priest, it's my cousin."
Their wedding is sure to be a big storyline on VPR's upcoming season 10. With filming currently underway, Shay reflected on her time on the Bravo reality series with E! News.
"In the beginning, I came into a group I didn't really belong in," she said. "And throughout the 10 years, I have made so many solid friendships with people—either new cast, old cast who didn't use to like me—and I've been able to bring some of my friends like Ariana [Madix] and whatnot on the show."
She continued, "I think we've developed so many great relationships, and it's just become more fun. And it's easier, I think. It's just like we've been doing this for so long, it's like the cameras aren't even there."
Check out the full interview above, and scroll below to find out everything we know about Vanderpump Rules season 10.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)