A Major New Amsterdam Star Is Not Returning for Season 5

New Amsterdam is losing a longtime cast member.

Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the series premiered in 2018, shocked fans on July 20 by announcing she's leaving the hit NBC medial drama ahead of the fifth and final season.

"Dearest Dam Fam, First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!" Agyeman wrote on Instagram. "I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me."

The actress continued, "She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series."